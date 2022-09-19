Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Eyal Manor Sells 397 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57.
Twilio Trading Up 2.8 %
TWLO stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.01. 4,067,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,784. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
