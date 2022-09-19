Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Eyal Manor Sells 397 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57.

Twilio Trading Up 2.8 %

TWLO stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.01. 4,067,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,784. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.