Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $856,215.58

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $856,215.58 and approximately $180.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading
