UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $4,158.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028309 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000364 BTC.
UNICORN Token Profile
UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.
UNICORN Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.