Unifty (NIF) One Day Volume Hits $138,968.00

Unifty (NIF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $138,968.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

