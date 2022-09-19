Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,659 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $213.47. 39,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,220. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.67. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

