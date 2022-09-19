Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.46. 55,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

