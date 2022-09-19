UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $40,170.00

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market capitalization of $235,074.47 and $40,170.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token’s genesis date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is www.unn.finance.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

