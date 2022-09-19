USD Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.64 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $50.03 billion and approximately $5.64 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00878061 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021761 BTC.
USD Coin Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 50,025,411,835 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.