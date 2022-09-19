USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $70.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $71,340.20 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,501.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00572788 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00252917 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00049324 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002083 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004785 BTC.
- Diamond Launch (DLC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
