V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $38.81

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.81, but opened at $39.65. V2X shares last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 63 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Raymond James began coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
V2X Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V2X news, Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C bought 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,757,454.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
