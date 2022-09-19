V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $38.81

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVXGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.81, but opened at $39.65. V2X shares last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 63 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Raymond James began coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

V2X Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

V2X (NYSE:VVXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. V2X had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $498.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V2X news, Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C bought 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,757,454.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.