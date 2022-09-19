V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $38.81

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.81, but opened at $39.65. V2X shares last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 63 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Raymond James began coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

V2X Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. V2X had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $498.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V2X news, Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C bought 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,757,454.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

