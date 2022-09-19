Vai Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.69 million and $5,612.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

