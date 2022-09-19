Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $222.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.20. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $206.03 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

