Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

