Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,864 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $47.52. 32,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,170. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

