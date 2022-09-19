Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.13 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
