Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is VERITY Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

VEA stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

