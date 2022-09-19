Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $130,586,000.

VEA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 305,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60.

