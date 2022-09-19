Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

