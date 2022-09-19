Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,435,824. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

