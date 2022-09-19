Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,309 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.16. 550,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,435,824. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

