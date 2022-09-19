Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.37. The stock had a trading volume of 43,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

