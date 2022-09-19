Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 789,217 shares.The stock last traded at $331.68 and had previously closed at $332.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.46.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Information Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

