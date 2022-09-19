Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.23

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.23 and last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 9837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
