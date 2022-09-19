Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.23

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.23 and last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 9837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 817,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 119,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $879,000.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.