Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.39

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.39 and last traded at $77.71, with a volume of 1322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
