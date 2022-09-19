Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.39

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.39 and last traded at $77.71, with a volume of 1322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,305,000 after buying an additional 38,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,985,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 208,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,229,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

