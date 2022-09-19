Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $133.03 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

