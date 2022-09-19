Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $89.92. The company had a trading volume of 305,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

