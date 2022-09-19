Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Flower City Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $186.70. 4,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day moving average is $194.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.