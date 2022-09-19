Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Holland Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,413. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

