Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Country Trust Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $15,319,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $356.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.