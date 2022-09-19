Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $355.23. 106,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,657. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

