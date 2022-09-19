Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

