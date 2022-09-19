Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.