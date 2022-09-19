Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $307,450.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $307,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,238,660.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $232,700.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $269,170.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $74,396.41.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $114,743.55.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.01. 354,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,761. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

About Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 495,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 471,476 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,147,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 458,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.