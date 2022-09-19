Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.05.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

