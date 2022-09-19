Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 23,045 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VRNT traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 495,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

