VERITY Wealth Advisors Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XT opened at $48.24 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.

