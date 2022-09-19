VERITY Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

