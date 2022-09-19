VERITY Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.66 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.