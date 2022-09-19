Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 164.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 5.6 %

Verona Pharma stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

