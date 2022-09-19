Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Down 25.9% in August

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE EVTL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 144,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $18.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Read More
