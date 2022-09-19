Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of VRT opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 411.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 234,308 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Vertiv by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,115,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,371,000 after purchasing an additional 862,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vertiv by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,461 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

