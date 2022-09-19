Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 140 to GBX 120. The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 4696687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

