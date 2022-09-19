W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is Albert D Mason Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GWW traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $531.12. 13,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.