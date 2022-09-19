Wagerr Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.54 million and $84.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00088291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00079752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007709 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,889,687 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.