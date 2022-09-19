Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

WMT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.95. 107,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $360.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.