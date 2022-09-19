WanSwap (WASP) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WanSwap (WASP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WanSwap has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. WanSwap has a market cap of $614,266.42 and approximately $31,346.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
WanSwap Profile
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,307,212 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
