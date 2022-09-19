Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.76

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Want Want China Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

Want Want China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

