Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

