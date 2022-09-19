Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

