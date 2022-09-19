Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.10 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

Waterdrop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $1.28 on Friday. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of -0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

